AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Japan’s Uchijima and Shibahara end Romania’s run in BJK Cup

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2025 03:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Japanese number one Moyuka Uchijima beat Romania’s Anca Todoni to dash Romania’s hopes of reaching the Finals after Ena Shibahara had got Japan off to a flying start in their Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers Group A clash on Saturday.

Shibahara beat Miriam Bulgaru 7-5 6-2 and Uchijima overcame Todoni 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 in two and half hours in Tokyo to set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Canada on Sunday.

Todoni earned the first break to move ahead 4-2 in the opening set and maintained her advantage to close it out 6-3.

The Romanian also led for much of the second set before Uchijima saved two match points and broke back to force a tiebreak.

Uchijima dominated that and broke Todoni twice in the third set to seal victory.

“I don’t know how I won the match. I am just happy that I was able to pull it off. Of course, the fans helped me a lot,” Uchijima said.

BJK Cup Finals to be played in China in September

Shibahara had put Japan ahead to the delight of a vocal home crowd, pouncing at 6-5 to claim the first set and breaking Bulgaru twice in the second.

“I was nervous in the beginning. I think overall I played well,” Shibahara said. “It (the crowd) helps me so much, I love it when they’re loud. I really kept pressing and being aggressive.”

Australia completed a 3-0 sweep of Colombia in Brisbane, but it was not enough to reach the Finals in Shenzhen as Kazakhstan had already secured top spot in Group D.

Later on Saturday, the Czech Republic meet Spain in Group B in Ostrava, the U.S. play Denmark in Group C in Slovakia and Switzerland take on Ukraine in Group E in Poland.

tennis Billie Jean King Cup BJK BJK Cup Moyuka Uchijima

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Uchijima and Shibahara end Romania’s run in BJK Cup

Pakistan eyes to replicate Indonesia’s nickel success with copper, says Aurangzeb

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Gold price per tola gains further Rs1,800 to continue record run in Pakistan

Pakistan plans to revist FTAs, mulls bankruptcy law

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

Donkey meat exports to China from Gwadar will boost Pakistan’s trade: Rana Tanveer

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Rawalpindi

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

Read more stories