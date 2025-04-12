PPP KP rejects Mines & Mineral Bill

PESHAWAR: People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has rejected KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025 and will fight it with tooth and nail in the provincial assembly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the provincial president PPP KP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that on one hand the PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is talking of the provincial autonomy.

But on the other hand its cabinet itself has approved the KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025 to handover mineral resources and assets to federal government, which speaks of the double standard of the provincial government.

He said that various clauses of the Bill are bearing severe impacts on the autonomy of the province and is also against the spirit of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, which was aimed at guarantee the autonomy of the provinces.

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PPP is rejecting the bill and will protect the rights of the province at any cost.

He said that the party has convened a high-level meeting against the bill on Monday and Tuesday to evolve further strategy against it, beside raising this issue on the floor of the provincial assembly and will stage strong protest against it.

The provincial chief PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the party is ready to render any kind of sacrifice to defend the rights and autonomy. He demanded of the PTI government to severe its unconstitutional engagements with the federal government and come forward to protect the rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

