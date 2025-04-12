Peace coupled with political stability must for growth: Ahsan

ISLAMAABD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that peace and harmony coupled with political stability are indispensible for the economic growth of country.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Friday, he said political stability ensures the continuity of policies and accelerates the entire engine of economy. He said no country can make progress in view of internal conflicts and fights.

Highlighting the salient features of Uraan Pakistan programme, the minister said it envisages tackling long-standing economic challenges and putting Pakistan on a sustainable growth trajectory in 2047.

Iqbal called for accelerating the pace of economic growth in order to compete with the global economies.

Terming youth as the most valuable asset of the country, the minister said Pakistani youth is capable enough and have talent to turn challenges into opportunities.

