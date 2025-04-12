PCB-WALEE partners to deliver Urdu commentary for HBL-PSL-X

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its official digital rights holder WALEE have partnered to deliver Urdu commentary to the fans streaming the HBL-PSL-X from April 11 to May 18.

Earlier, the PCB had announced the introduction of full-match Urdu commentary in HBL-PSL-X live broadcast as well.

WALEE will be streaming the matches on Begin and additionally WALEE has also sub-licensed four streaming platforms - Tamasha, MYCO, Daraz and Tapmad for the HBL-PSL-X streaming in Pakistan.

In a groundbreaking development the PCB and WALEE have also decided to make full-match Urdu commentary available on these streaming platforms as well, which are expected to reach a combined audience of over 75 million users across Pakistan.

WALEE Chief Executive Officer Ahsan Tahir said, “This is more than just a feature — it’s a moment of national pride, a celebration of our national language, and a step towards truly inclusive cricket for every corner of the country.”

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “The HBL PSL X is all set to enthuse the fans across the country with the availability of full-match Urdu commentary on official broadcast as well as the live-streaming platforms. We are thankful to WALEE and their sub-licensed streaming partners for joining hands with the PCB to extend the reach and impact of the HBL PSL throughout the country to millions of our fans.”

