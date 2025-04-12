AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Sports Print 2025-04-12

PCB-WALEE partners to deliver Urdu commentary for HBL-PSL-X

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Apr, 2025 06:20am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its official digital rights holder WALEE have partnered to deliver Urdu commentary to the fans streaming the HBL-PSL-X from April 11 to May 18.

Earlier, the PCB had announced the introduction of full-match Urdu commentary in HBL-PSL-X live broadcast as well.

WALEE will be streaming the matches on Begin and additionally WALEE has also sub-licensed four streaming platforms - Tamasha, MYCO, Daraz and Tapmad for the HBL-PSL-X streaming in Pakistan.

In a groundbreaking development the PCB and WALEE have also decided to make full-match Urdu commentary available on these streaming platforms as well, which are expected to reach a combined audience of over 75 million users across Pakistan.

WALEE Chief Executive Officer Ahsan Tahir said, “This is more than just a feature — it’s a moment of national pride, a celebration of our national language, and a step towards truly inclusive cricket for every corner of the country.”

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “The HBL PSL X is all set to enthuse the fans across the country with the availability of full-match Urdu commentary on official broadcast as well as the live-streaming platforms. We are thankful to WALEE and their sub-licensed streaming partners for joining hands with the PCB to extend the reach and impact of the HBL PSL throughout the country to millions of our fans.”

