AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Grow Safe enables Pet King to achieve ISO certificates

Recorder Report Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 07:19am

KARACHI: As part of its commitment to uplift Pakistani brands and SMEs, Grow Safe (Pvt) Ltd has enabled Pet King Global to achieve globally-recognized ISO certifications.

These include Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018).

Grow Safe, as a QHSE Consultant, conducted a detailed Gap Analysis of PKG’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Korangi, Karachi and assisted in bridging the gaps to meet the criteria set by international standards. GSPL consultants generated an action plan, carried out documentation, conducted trainings and Internal Audit as per the global standards.

After a third-party Certification Body Audit, PKG successfully qualified for the five international standards, i.e. QMS, FSMS, GMP, EMS and OHSMS. PKG, as a Pakistani brand, has now established a benchmark of legal and social compliances in the pet food manufacturing sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

