Grow Safe enables Pet King to achieve ISO certificates

KARACHI: As part of its commitment to uplift Pakistani brands and SMEs, Grow Safe (Pvt) Ltd has enabled Pet King Global to achieve globally-recognized ISO certifications.

These include Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018).

Grow Safe, as a QHSE Consultant, conducted a detailed Gap Analysis of PKG’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Korangi, Karachi and assisted in bridging the gaps to meet the criteria set by international standards. GSPL consultants generated an action plan, carried out documentation, conducted trainings and Internal Audit as per the global standards.

After a third-party Certification Body Audit, PKG successfully qualified for the five international standards, i.e. QMS, FSMS, GMP, EMS and OHSMS. PKG, as a Pakistani brand, has now established a benchmark of legal and social compliances in the pet food manufacturing sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025