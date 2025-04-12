AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
FDE launches new textbooks for grades 1 to 5 for 2025

Naveed Siddiqui Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has launched newly-developed textbooks for Grades 1 to 5, to be implemented across Islamabad’s educational institutions starting from the academic year 2025.

These cutting-edge textbooks are designed to transform the classroom experience with interactive content, student-centered learning activities, and a strong emphasis on developing 21st-century skills.

To ensure wide accessibility, the FDE said the textbooks are also available online, making them easily accessible for students and teachers across the country. This initiative is part of FDE’s broader commitment to equitable, inclusive, and modern education.

The new textbooks were meticulously reviewed by a team of subject experts under the leadership of the Academics and Quality Assurance Wing of FDE. The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of the Federal Secretary for Education, who has directed that these digital textbooks be pre-loaded onto computers in ICT labs and on the eagerly awaited Chrome books being deployed in schools.

“For students who prefer printed versions, each textbook includes QR codes, allowing quick access to rich online learning resources,” the FDE officials shared. “Our goal is to ensure every child has access to quality learning,” they remarked.

Key features of the newly designed textbooks include the following:

Alignment with the National Curriculum and Digital Integration: Each textbook is fully aligned with Pakistan’s National Curriculum and offers QR-coded access to lesson plans via a centralized Learning Management System (LMS), equipping teachers with comprehensive instructional tools. Adopting a storybook format, the textbooks include engaging narratives, practice tasks, and gamified elements to make learning fun and meaningful for young learners.

The new materials emphasise experiential learning through hands-on activities, projects, and reflection-based exercises that foster deeper understanding and long-term retention.

A major focus of the curriculum is on nurturing critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration-essential skills for students in a rapidly evolving world. The content promotes inclusion and reflects local culture and context, helping all students feel represented and connected to the material.

With features such as mental math drills, cross-curricular links, and curiosity-driven exploration, these textbooks are designed to inspire intellectual curiosity and academic growth. “We remain committed to delivering high-quality, forward-thinking education,” said the director general of FDE.

“These textbooks are a reflection of our vision to create dynamic, engaging, and inclusive classrooms that prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the 2lst century. The online accessibility further ensures that no learner is left behind.”

FDE encourages all educators and school leaders to explore and fully utilize these new resources to enrich the teaching and learning experience. These textbooks aim to enhance the learning experience by integrating interactive content, student-centered activities, and a focus on 21st century skills.

Federal Directorate of Education textbooks

