AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Markets Print 2025-04-12

HK, China shares bounce on chip rally

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and China stocks reversed earlier declines on Friday and narrowed the week’s losses, as a chip share rally and potential state buying shielded against more losses from the escalating trade war with the US

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.1% at the close, reversing an earlier fall of as much as 1.2% in morning trades. The tech subindex climbed 1.8%.

Chipmakers were among the biggest winners, with Hua Hong Semiconductor rallying a shade over 20% before ending the day with a 14% gain. Peer SMIC climbed 6%.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI 300 Index also reversed losses to climb 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.

The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index led gains onshore with a jump of 2.7%.

The gains in the afternoon session have helped both Hong Kong and mainland markets to recover some ground from a heavy selloff earlier in the week as the trade war between the world’s two largest economies heated up.

US President Trump paused most of his “reciprocal” tariffs on Wednesday, though he has singled out China with eye-popping duties of 145% on its goods.

Despite the gains on Friday, the Hang Seng Index still suffered a weekly loss of 8.5%, the biggest since February 2018, while the CSI 300 Index posted the biggest weekly retreat in four months.

Hong Kong’s bounce was following a move in mainland A shares that was widely believed to involve buying by Chinese state funds known as the “national team”, according to Steven Leung, director of institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index

