Opinion Print 2025-04-12

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Ideology is not the same as during ZAB’s time?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

“So what’s up?”

“The party founded by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is hostage to internecine conflict…. Why are you laughing?”

“You cut off the head….”

“Not so, the only head that was ever cut off was Z A Bhutto’s (ZAB) and that to this day accounts for the effectivity of the slogan – yesterday Bhutto was alive, today he is alive and tomorrow too he will be alive….”

“That’s his ideology.”

“Really?! I have great respect for Zardari sahib’s capacity to keep constitutional positions in his party, be it through back door diplomacy or…”

“I thought it was the front door.”

“Between you and me the front door is kept locked, the back door is for the staff, the side door now is always partially open.”

“Hmmmm but the ideology is not the same as during ZAB’s time.”

“The glass is half full, my friend. The ideology has evolved as all must adapt and change.”

“Agreed and as soon as the party founder, The Man Who Must Remain Faceless and Nameless and Voiceless …”

“Voiceless because what he actually said is subject to the honesty of the person he said it to and who narrates it to the public and….”

“Right, but as we all know he does change his mind from one meeting to the next…”

“OK, but my question is: isn’t his insistence that he will not take revenge rather redundant! I mean, which politician has been able to take revenge. If you recall the convicted Musharraf….”

“Lived a life of luxury though not in the country but anyway when I said what’s up I was referring to the Trump tariffs. Why did he reverse….”

“The US bond market collapsed, or in other words, the interest that the US government had to pay on its ten-year bond yield suddenly rose to an amount a lot higher than the revenue from the increased tariffs.”

“But the markets first rose and then fell again. They rose because he said he has stayed the tariffs and then the markets realized that the 25 percent tariffs on cars remained and on aluminium and steel remained and the trade war with China was to continue and….”

“Right, so much is up.”

“Excuse me?”

“You said what’s up, I replied so much is up.”

“Sigh.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

