Loadshedding: Minister directs KE to exempt exam centres

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has taken notice of load shedding at examination centres during the ongoing matriculation exams. Expressing concern over the extreme heat and darkness caused by power outages, He stated that load shedding at exam centres is causing significant distress to students.

Nasir Shah directed K-Electric to exempt all examination centres from load shedding and instructed K-Electric officials to remain in constant contact with the administrators of affected centres.

He emphasized that providing relief to students during exams is the responsibility of both K-Electric and the government.

