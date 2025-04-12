Passage of Mines and Minerals Bill contingent on IK’s nod: PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a vividly clear sign that Imran Khan’s control over the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still rock solid – even from behind the prison cell – the party on Friday drew a clear red line: the controversial Mines and Minerals Bill won’t move an inch without the jailed ex-prime minister’s explicit nod.

The declaration came after a tense closed-door meeting of the PTI’s political committee, where the proposed bill – seen by majority of the senior PTI leaders as a potential “Trojan Horse” for federal encroachment, was examined clause by clause.

Sources said that the message from the high-powered political committee comprising senior party leaders was unequivocal: no green light unless it comes directly from Imran Khan.

“No bill moves without Imran Khan’s explicit approval,” declared the panel.

With that declaration, the committee effectively slammed the brakes on the controversial legislation and fired a clear warning shot at Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who’s come under fire for muscling the bill forward without party leaders’ full consensus.

Despite Gandapur’s attempts to defend the legislation – which he claims is key to unlocking investment in the province’s resource-rich mining sector – the senior PTI leaders said that his arguments failed to quell concerns or bridge widening fault lines within PTI ranks.

During the meeting, some senior leaders also questioned whether the bill could open the door to increased federal interference, particularly by the powerful Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) – a body backed by the military.

A senior PTI leader who declined to be named described CM Gandapur’s defence as “too little, too late.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to enforce party discipline, the political committee also introduced strict new protocols, mandating that all directives from Imran Khan must now be issued in writing and filtered through the party’s designated gatekeeper – Central Secretary of Information Sheikh Waqas Akram.

“Any statements not bearing the official stamp will be considered unauthorised and potentially misleading,” it added.

The move follows whispers of internal miscommunication and possible power plays after reports emerged that senior PTI leaders may have misrepresented Khan’s post-prison instructions, igniting factional intrigue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025