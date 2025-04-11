AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Pakistan

USEFP clarifies Global UGRAD termination concerns, reaffirms commitment to US-Pak educational ties

APP Published April 11, 2025

In light of recent media reports and public concern surrounding the discontinuation of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme (Global UGRAD) in Pakistan, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) on Friday issued an official statement to clarify the situation and reaffirm its ongoing commitment to educational cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

According to the USEFP, while the Global UGRAD Programme is undergoing changes, the United States remains committed to strengthening people-to-people ties with Pakistan through continued academic exchanges.

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

The organisation emphasised that the US currently hosts approximately 11,000 Pakistani students and continues to welcome more applicants seeking higher education opportunities in American institutions.

Addressing concerns about the fate of current Global UGRAD participants, USEFP confirmed that all 54 Pakistani students currently studying in the United States under the program will complete their academic exchanges as scheduled.

“They have and will continue to receive their stipends and all benefits associated with the program,” the statement said.

The foundation also dismissed rumours regarding the termination of the prestigious Fulbright Programme, clarifying that it remains fully operational and that all Fulbright participants are receiving their financial support as planned.

“Assertions that the Fulbright Programme has been terminated or that students will be left stranded in the United States are false,” USEFP stated.

The US Department of State is currently conducting a strategic global review of its exchange programmes to better align them with current administrative priorities. USEFP pledged to keep the public informed as new details emerge regarding the future of these initiatives.

Despite the recent developments, several US government-funded exchange opportunities, including the Fulbright Programme, remain available to Pakistani students and professionals.

