AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 11, 2025
Markets

TSX rises following US bank earnings even as tariff turmoil looms

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 08:32pm

Canada’s main stock index advanced on Friday, led by gains in materials stocks, following strong earnings from U.S. big banks including JPMorgan, while investors treaded carefully amidst heightened U.S.-China trade tensions.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 0.7% to 23,167.43 points, maintaining its momentum towards a weekly gain, provided the uptick sustains.

As earnings season kicked in, profits at major U.S. banks beat estimates in the first quarter as stock trading jumped, but executives warned that the sweeping tariffs could fuel risks and weigh on economic growth.

Meanwhile, China raised its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, retaliating against U.S. President Donald Trump’s increase of duties on Chinese goods to 145%, intensifying the ongoing trade war between the two largest economies that threatens to upend global supply chains.

Earlier this week, Trump paused duties for dozens of countries for 90 days giving markets a brief reprieve, but concerns returned with the ongoing conflict with China, fueling fears of a recession.

“Uncertainty and volatility will continue throughout”, said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

“The banks looks good sure, but any negativity out of the White House, and that’ll all be erased very quickly.”

On TSX, materials gained 4.1%, tracking bullion’s rise after the safe-haven metal surpassed the key $3,200 mark for the first time.

Heavyweight financial stocks were up 0.8%, after positive corporate results from U.S. peers. Sprott led the gains in the index, up 2.7%.

Bucking the trend, information technology fell 1.6%, with shares of e-commerce company Shopify slipping 5.6%.

Separately, data showed U.S. monthly producer prices unexpectedly fell in March amid a sharp decline in the cost of energy products, but tariffs on imports are expected to drive inflation higher in the coming months.

The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers said its Consumer Sentiment Index in the U.S. dropped to 50.8 this month, compared to a forecast of 54.5.

Back home, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to convene a meeting with his top cabinet colleagues later in the day to discuss the threat posed by U.S. tariffs.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

