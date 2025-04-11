AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
World

South Korea trade envoy says US showed willingness to reach deal over tariffs

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:09pm

SEOUL: South Korea’s top trade envoy said on Friday his U.S. counterpart signaled a willingness to reach a deal over tariffs and that Seoul will negotiate in the best interests of the country despite a looming election, local broadcaster KBS reported.

Cheong In-kyo, minister for trade, on his arrival from Washington, D.C. where he met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer earlier this week, told reporters that Greer showed a willing to reach deals with South Korea and Japan over tariff negotiations, according to the report.

South Korea’s acting president talks with Trump ahead of 25% tariff

Cheong said it is trade authorities’ duty to conclude negotiations if they think they can achieve the best outcome for the country with least concessions, when asked about how the upcoming presidential election on June 3 would affect negotiations.

