AIRLINK 171.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.09%)
BOP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.23%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.2%)
FCCL 46.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.6%)
MLCF 62.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
OGDC 212.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.93%)
PACE 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
PAEL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.66%)
PIAHCLA 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.23%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.83%)
SEARL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.25%)
SSGC 39.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
SYM 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
TRG 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,294 Decreased By -197.8 (-1.58%)
BR30 37,343 Decreased By -350.5 (-0.93%)
KSE100 115,079 Decreased By -1110.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 35,295 Decreased By -455 (-1.27%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises with a weaker dollar, focus on US-China trade war risks

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 04:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper and other base metals in London were on track to finish a very volatile week with a daily growth on Friday supported by a weaker dollar, although risks for demand due to trade conflict between the U.S. and top metals consumer China capped gains.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.7% at $9,135.50 per metric ton by 1032 GMT.

The metal, used in power and construction, is up 4% so far this week, which saw it hitting a multi-month low of $8,105 a ton on Monday as trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies fuelled global recession fears.

Beijing on Friday increased its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, hitting back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to 145% and raising the stakes in a trade war that threatens to up-end global supply chains.

However, consumer buying and temporary technical factors helped metals to get a pause from these risks.

“The market is seeing some mean reversion having gotten stretched to the downside on a technical basis into a consumer and arbitrage bid across the majority. The most significant positions left in market likely some of the faster model shorts,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex.

Copper, aluminium edge up after sharp sell-off

Discounts for nearby LME copper contract against those further along the maturity swung into premiums or backwardation ahead of next week’s LME contracts settlement.

The spread between the cash LME copper contract and benchmark three-month futures was last at a premium of $26 per ton compared with a discount of $63 a week ago.

On the demand side, Chilean copper giant Codelco said on Thursday that it was seeing strong demand for the metal from China this quarter.

Supporting this view, the Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand for copper imported into China, remained this week at $87 a ton, its strongest since late 2023.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 19% this week.

LME aluminium gained 1.7% to $2,410 a ton, zinc rose 1.0% to $2,666, lead added 0.9% to $1,907.50, tin climbed 1.9% to $31,230 and nickel jumped 3.2% to $15,265.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper rises with a weaker dollar, focus on US-China trade war risks

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold prices hit fresh record highs at Rs338,800

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war concerns

Read more stories