Bosch continues debut heroics to give South Africa handy lead

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

PRETORIA: Corbin Bosch continued his dream debut for South Africa with a swashbuckling unbeaten 81 on the second day of the first test to help his side to a 90-run first innings lead over Pakistan at Centurion on Friday.

Bosch came in at number nine to contribute a potential match winning run spree and add to his opening day heroics when he took 4-63 and became the 25th cricketer to take a wicket with his first test delivery.

Bosch’s knock, which included 15 boundaries, helped South Africa to 301 all out at tea and a handy lead over the tourists, who scored 211 in their first innings.

The contribution of the home side’s tail could prove decisive in the test after Pakistan had taken three quick wickets after lunch, including opener Aiden Markram for 89.

Markram had played a patient role as he headed towards a test century but then inexplicably chased a short-pitched delivery from Khurram Shahzad and gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan-South Africa Test series starts today

Markram and captain Temba Bavuma had resumed the day on 82-3 but Bavuma (31) and David Bedingham (30) were out before lunch.

Naseem Shah, who finished with figures of 3-92, then had Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen out cheaply at the start of the second session before Markram’s dismissal left South Africa with only a two-run lead and two wickets in hand.

Pakistan were looking to restrict their hosts to a small lead but tailenders Bosch and Kagiso Rabada had other ideas, putting on 41 runs for the ninth wicket to delight the home crowd before a wild swipe saw Rabada caught for 13.

Bosch was on 46 when joined at the crease by No.11 batsman Dane Paterson but swatted a ball in the next over to the boundary to bring up his fifty and kept going with a batting masterclass that belied his low placing in the order.

The pair went onto score 47 more runs for the final wicket as Bosch hit his highest score in first class cricket before Paterson’s patience ran out and he skied part-time spinner Saim Ayub for Khurram to take a difficult catch and end the innings.

South Africa need to win one of the two-match series against Pakistan to reach the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

The second test is in Cape Town, starting on Jan. 3.

