Russia says it captures village in Ukraine’s Sumy region

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 11:41am

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday its forces had captured the village of Zhuravka in Ukraine’s northern border region of Sumy, although Ukrainian officials made no acknowledgement that it had been taken.

Moscow has long staged air attacks on the region opposite Russia’s region of Kursk, from which it is trying to evict remaining Ukrainian forces eight months after they launched a cross-border incursion and seized large chunks of territory.

Ukrainian officials said there was intensified Russian military activity on their side of the border, but gave no acknowledgement that Zhuravka had fallen into Russian hands.

Four days ago, Moscow said its forces had seized another village in the region, Basivka, a claim denied by Ukrainian officials.

Russia claims new advances and strikes wound two dozen

The latest report by Russia’s defence ministry made no further comment beyond saying its troops were in control of Zhuravka.

Russian state news agency Tass quoted security sources as saying the advance brought Russian forces closer to a third locality, Yunakivka, which it said served as a logistics hub serving Ukrainian forces fighting across the border in Kursk.

Sumy region governor Volodymyr Artiukh told regional defence officials that Russian attacks in the area had intensified 30% over the past week.

“Over the past seven days, the Russians have launched 47 assault operations on our defenders’ positions,” Artiukh said in an account posted on Facebook.

“The enemy’s main efforts are focused on the area around the settlements of Zhuravka and Vasivka.”

Artiukh said Russian forces were still attacking civilian targets and infrastructure, with the latest assaults recorded on food industry sites, such as meat-packing plants and dairies.

Russia says it is pushing last Ukrainian forces out of Kursk region towards the border

He also said Russia remained focused on Ukrainian forces still holding territory in Kursk region, who were delivering “a worthy rebuff to the enemy and inflicting significant losses”.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces carve out a buffer zone along the border.

On Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry released video of what it said was the recapture of the settlement of Guyevo, one of the Ukrainians’ few remaining footholds in the Kursk region.

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy acknowledged for the first time that Kyiv’s forces were also active in Russia’s Belgorod region, also on the border, in efforts to protect towns on the Ukrainian side.

