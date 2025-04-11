AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
CPHL 103.71 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.41%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
MLCF 61.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.22%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.19%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.68%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,425 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,569 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,765 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,535 Decreased By -215.3 (-0.6%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aussie, NZ dollars suddenly safe as greenback becomes market whipping boy

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 11:30am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to end a wild week with sizable gains on a crumbling US dollar as the damage done to investor confidence by the chaos over tariffs sparked an exodus from US assets.

The gains for the Aussie were all the more startling as it is usually the market’s whipping boy during times of volatility and stress.

Yet this time it was the US dollar being dumped.

“There has been a pronounced ‘sell US’ vibe flowing through broad markets, with the USD losing the safe-haven bid put in over the past week,” said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone.

“The moves having the feel of repatriation flows by foreign entities, with many re-focused on the idea that Trump’s reluctant pause on tariffs was due to increased system risk and migrating capital,” Weston said.

President Donald Trump eased back on tariffs for most countries except China on Wednesday in part to stem a sell-off in Treasuries, yet bond yields were rising again on Friday.

Yields on US 30-year bonds were heading for their largest weekly increase since 1982.

Indeed, US 10-year yields started the week 19 basis points below those in Australia, but have now swung to paying 10 basis points more and still the US dollar fell.

The Aussie was last at $0.6219, having rallied from a five-year trough of $0.5910 early in the week.

That left it with a gain of 3.1% for the week, the largest since late 2022.

The kiwi dollar was up at $0.5775, which if held would give it a weekly rise of 3.2%.

That was a marked turnaround from a five-year low of $0.5483 hit early in the week, and came despite a cut in local interest rates.

Neither currency fared as well against the major safe havens, however, losing ground to the yen, euro and Swiss franc.

Australia, NZ dollars try to find footing amid US trade war tremors

This in part reflected the darkening outlook for global growth and resource demand, particularly from China after the White House clarified its tariff on the Asian giant was 145%, and not 125% as first stated.

China is Australia’s biggest export market and a major buyer of commodities globally. That is one reason markets are fully priced for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut its 4.10% cash rate by 25 basis points when it meets on May 18, and perhaps by a half-point.

“The confidence impacts of the recent and ongoing trade policy volatility will put downward pressure on global activity and investment in the near term, regardless of the outcomes,” said Adam Boyton, head of Australian economics at ANZ.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Aussie, NZ dollars suddenly safe as greenback becomes market whipping boy

PSX sheds nearly 450 points amid global market slump

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Oil prices set to drop for a second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

Read more stories