JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Friday, tracking stronger rival edible oils in Dalian market, although the contract is on track for a second weekly loss.

The benchmark June palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.29%, to 4,212 ringgit ($949.50) a metric ton in early trade.

Malaysian palm oil higher

The contract fell 3.05% so far this week.