AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
CPHL 103.71 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.41%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
MLCF 61.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.22%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.19%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.68%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,425 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,569 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,765 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,535 Decreased By -215.3 (-0.6%)
London metals mixed on Trump’s tariff pause

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 10:37am

SHANGHAI: Base metals in London traded mixed on Friday and were headed for a weekly rise after US President Donald Trump decided to temporarily lower the hefty duties for dozens of countries and the dollar weakened.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost 0.1% to $8,976 per metric ton as of 0352 GMT. It has gained 2.3% so far this week.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 0.9% to 74,590 yuan ($10,197.97) per metric ton.

It has lost 5.8% from Thursday’s close of 79,190 yuan per ton.

SHFE was closed on April 4 for a holiday.

The dollar slumped as waning confidence in the US economy prompted investors to ditch US assets to the benefit of safe havens.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries in a stunning U-turn after a days-long market rout that erased trillions of dollars from global stocks.

However, the US president ratcheted up duties on Chinese imports to an effective 145% rate on Thursday, further escalating a high-stakes confrontation between the world’s two largest economies.

Copper extends losses

“Market uncertainty persists, largely driven by the unpredictable nature of trade policies and tariffs. As a result, investors remain cautious, with ongoing concerns about the potential for a recession due to the ongoing trade tensions,” a base metals trader said.

SHFE aluminium was flat at 19,620 yuan a ton, zinc added 1.1% to 22,630 yuan, lead gained 0.8% to 16,770 yuan, nickel was up 1.5% at 120,810 yuan, tin advanced 2.7% to 255,240 yuan.

LME aluminium lost 0.2% to $2,366 a ton, lead rose 0.2% to $1,895.5, tin was up 0.8% at $30,905, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.1% to $2,638 and nickel shed 0.3% to $14,750 a ton.

Copper

