Taiwan to be one of first to talk tariffs with US, president says

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 10:23am
Photo: Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan is to be included in the first batch of trading partners to hold talks with the United States, President Lai Ching-te said on Friday, vowing to be ready for the discussions.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries while further ramping up pressure on China.

Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, was due to be hit with 32% tariffs. Countries around Asia have already said they have begun or are preparing to begin talks with Washington over the tariffs, and the White House has said nearly 70 countries have reached out to begin negotiations.

“We are in the first batch of negotiations, and the government will be well prepared,” Lai told business leaders in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, in comments broadcast live by local media, without offering a timeframe.

“Taiwan’s desire to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the United States over the past years can be (fulfilled) by taking this opportunity,” he added.

The office of the United States Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of office hours in Washington.

Lai on Sunday offered zero tariffs as a basis point for talks with the United States, saying Taiwan would buy more from and invest more in the country.

Taiwan, home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker TSMC , has long sought a free trade deal with the United States.

Trump says he told TSMC it would pay 100% tax if it doesn’t build in US

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan faces increase military and political pressure from its giant neighbour China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory.

Taiwan’s government rejects those claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.

