SU presents Rs9.23bn budget for 2024-25, faces Rs888m deficit

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has presented its annual budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs9.236 billion, with a projected deficit of Rs888.465 million.

The budget along with revised estimates for the outgoing year was presented during the 37th meeting of the University’s Senate, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati and attended by all members including Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, senior faculty and Special Secretary to Universities & Boards.

According to the budget presentation, the estimated receipts for 2024-25 stand at Rs8.592 billion. These include Rs2.964 billion from the Government of Sindh, Rs1.823 billion from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs2.902 billion from student income, Rs200 million from profit on investments and cash balances and Rs702 million from miscellaneous sources.

The house was told that on the expenditure side, the university planned to spend Rs5.103 billion on salaries, Rs2.138 billion on the pensions and retirement benefits and Rs1.994 billion on non-salary expenses.

According to the presentation, a significant portion of the budget — 55% is allocated to salaries, while 23% is earmarked for pensions. The financial report highlighted that the cost per student had reached Rs207,364, whereas the income generated per student through grants and fees was just Rs192,914.

The university Senate was told that the total student enrolments has increased to 44,542, up from 38,730 in the previous year, across 239 academic programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD levels.

According to the presentation, “The university operates 56 departments under 9 faculties across 5 campuses.” Despite the increased revenue from student fees, a large share of expenditures is still consumed by employee-related costs. The university continues to face staff shortages, with only 561 out of 1,062 sanctioned faculty positions filled and 2,069 out of 3,446 administrative posts occupied.

To address the budget deficit, the university has launched a deficit reduction plan that includes the introduction of four new BS programmes, projected to generate Rs77 million, implementation of austerity measures to save Rs200 million and a campus-wide solarization project expected to reduce electricity costs by Rs100 million.

In addition, a business plan is being developed to explore non-traditional sources of revenue and efforts are underway to improve recovery of student dues, hostel fees and commercial rents.

The university leadership appealed to the Government of Sindh and HEC Islamabad for a special grant of Rs511 million to bridge the funding gap and ensure uninterrupted academic and administrative functions.

The Senate meeting also discussed 12 agenda items, including the Annual Performance Report, budget approval and the introduction of new BS programmes in the Faculty of Business & Commerce, alongside decisions regarding promotion cases of isolated cadre employees.

With its growing student population, academic expansion and rising financial demands, the University of Sindh remains committed to sustaining its educational services while seeking urgent financial support from relevant authorities.

