AIRLINK 172.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.55%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CPHL 97.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.71%)
HUBC 137.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.74%)
OGDC 213.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
PIAHCLA 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
POWER 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.79%)
PRL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.93%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.96%)
SYM 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,394 Decreased By -97.3 (-0.78%)
BR30 37,340 Decreased By -353.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 115,568 Decreased By -620.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 35,564 Decreased By -185.8 (-0.52%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

SU presents Rs9.23bn budget for 2024-25, faces Rs888m deficit

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has presented its annual budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs9.236 billion, with a projected deficit of Rs888.465 million.

The budget along with revised estimates for the outgoing year was presented during the 37th meeting of the University’s Senate, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati and attended by all members including Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, senior faculty and Special Secretary to Universities & Boards.

According to the budget presentation, the estimated receipts for 2024-25 stand at Rs8.592 billion. These include Rs2.964 billion from the Government of Sindh, Rs1.823 billion from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs2.902 billion from student income, Rs200 million from profit on investments and cash balances and Rs702 million from miscellaneous sources.

The house was told that on the expenditure side, the university planned to spend Rs5.103 billion on salaries, Rs2.138 billion on the pensions and retirement benefits and Rs1.994 billion on non-salary expenses.

According to the presentation, a significant portion of the budget — 55% is allocated to salaries, while 23% is earmarked for pensions. The financial report highlighted that the cost per student had reached Rs207,364, whereas the income generated per student through grants and fees was just Rs192,914.

The university Senate was told that the total student enrolments has increased to 44,542, up from 38,730 in the previous year, across 239 academic programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD levels.

According to the presentation, “The university operates 56 departments under 9 faculties across 5 campuses.” Despite the increased revenue from student fees, a large share of expenditures is still consumed by employee-related costs. The university continues to face staff shortages, with only 561 out of 1,062 sanctioned faculty positions filled and 2,069 out of 3,446 administrative posts occupied.

To address the budget deficit, the university has launched a deficit reduction plan that includes the introduction of four new BS programmes, projected to generate Rs77 million, implementation of austerity measures to save Rs200 million and a campus-wide solarization project expected to reduce electricity costs by Rs100 million.

In addition, a business plan is being developed to explore non-traditional sources of revenue and efforts are underway to improve recovery of student dues, hostel fees and commercial rents.

The university leadership appealed to the Government of Sindh and HEC Islamabad for a special grant of Rs511 million to bridge the funding gap and ensure uninterrupted academic and administrative functions.

The Senate meeting also discussed 12 agenda items, including the Annual Performance Report, budget approval and the introduction of new BS programmes in the Faculty of Business & Commerce, alongside decisions regarding promotion cases of isolated cadre employees.

With its growing student population, academic expansion and rising financial demands, the University of Sindh remains committed to sustaining its educational services while seeking urgent financial support from relevant authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hec University of Sindh SU Sindh University budget SU Jamshoro

Comments

200 characters

SU presents Rs9.23bn budget for 2024-25, faces Rs888m deficit

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories