Business & Finance Print 2025-04-11

Fields of technology, digital economy: Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of technology and the digital economy, focusing on leveraging Japan’s expertise in digital transformation to support Pakistan’s digital advancement.

The development came during a meeting between the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral collaboration in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), emerging technologies, and digital governance. The federal minister emphasised the government’s commitment to digital progress under the prime minister’s vision of “Digital Pakistan.” She underlined the importance of strategic partnerships in transforming the country’s tech landscape and empowering youth with future-ready skills.

The two sides particularly stressed the significance of benefiting from Japan’s advanced experience in digital transformation. Discussions also focused on human resource development, artificial intelligence, digital education, training, and expanding employment opportunities for Pakistani youth.

Both parties agreed on the importance of launching collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing the skills of the local workforce and promoting education, research, and innovation in the tech sector. The potential for joint training programs in ICT, AI, and digital governance was also explored.

Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi assured full Japanese support in advancing education and technology in Pakistan. He expressed his country’s willingness to contribute to Pakistan’s journey towards becoming a digitally empowered nation.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in key technology sectors and working together to achieve shared digital goals.

