‘More steps needed to ensure long-term economic stability’

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, President of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Vice President of Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Atif Ikram Shaikh has said that the effectiveness of the government’s economic policies is still being debated, and further measures are needed to ensure long-term stability.

To improve Pakistan’s economic condition, a comprehensive and systematic strategy is required to ensure stability, growth, and public welfare. Key economic challenges include external debt, low exports, high imports, corruption, a weak tax system, and an energy crisis.

The following steps are essential to addressing these issues:

Expanding the Tax Base: Pakistan has a low number of taxpayers. Bringing the informal economy into the formal sector is necessary to widen the tax net. Enforcing strict laws and ensuring transparency will increase public confidence and improve tax compliance. Boosting Industrial Production and Exports: The industrial sector requires further promotion, with a focus on textiles, agriculture, and information technology. Producing high-quality goods that meet international standards will enhance exports. Additionally, Pakistan should explore new markets, particularly in Africa, Central Asia, and Europe, by mobilizing trade missions and implementing an incentive-based system. Reducing Import Dependence: Promoting local industries will reduce reliance on imports and create employment opportunities. Strengthening domestic manufacturing can help balance trade. The government should support small and medium-sized enterprises through financial incentives, tax exemptions, and easy access to loans. Reforming the Energy Sector: Addressing the energy crisis requires a focus on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. Reducing transmission losses and implementing a comprehensive strategy with private-sector support can help minimize energy waste and theft. Managing External Debt: Long-term planning for debt repayment is crucial to reducing economic pressure. Improving debt management by replacing high-interest loans with low-interest alternatives can ease the burden. Encouraging remittances through legal channels and boosting the tourism sector can also increase foreign exchange reserves, reducing dependence on external borrowing. Privatization for Economic Efficiency: The private sector is generally more efficient and profitable. Privatization of government institutions can reduce state expenditure and attract foreign investment, strengthening foreign exchange reserves. However, transparency, accountability, and public interest must be prioritized to ensure a positive impact. Combating Corruption and Terrorism: Strengthening transparency and accountability systems is essential to eradicating corruption. Strict laws and their effective implementation under the rule of law are necessary for a corruption-free Pakistan. At the same time, combating terrorism is also crucial for Pakistan’s economic stability and growth. Terrorism has historically disrupted key sectors like tourism, foreign investment, and trade, while also straining public resources. Efforts like the National Action Plan, which focuses on counter-terrorism and socio-economic reforms, are steps in the right direction. However, a holistic approach involving governance, education, and community engagement is essential to ensure long-term progress. Enhancing Education and Vocational Training: Economic development requires an improved education system, with a particular focus on technical and vocational training. Skill-development programs should be introduced to enhance youth employability, directly benefiting the economy. Technical education equips students with practical skills for industries, businesses, and other sectors. Advancing Agricultural Development: Increasing agricultural production through modern techniques can boost exports. The agricultural sector is a key pillar of the economy, and innovation in this field can help Pakistan achieve its development goals. Expanding irrigation resources and converting uncultivated land into productive farmland are crucial steps. Ensuring Political Stability: Investor confidence is closely tied to political stability. A stable political environment, adherence to the rule of law, and public awareness of rights and responsibilities are fundamental for economic progress, social justice, and national security. Implementing Long-Term Economic Policies: Sustainable economic growth requires well-planned long-term policies and their consistent implementation. Along with economic reforms, poverty alleviation measures should be undertaken, including improvements in healthcare and education to enhance public welfare.

A comprehensive and integrated strategy is necessary to improve Pakistan’s economic condition. Key focus areas include tax reforms, export growth, import reduction, energy sector improvements, debt management, corruption eradication, education and skill development, agricultural expansion, political stability, and public welfare measures. The successful implementation of these steps can lead Pakistan toward economic recovery and long-term development.

He said that since coming to power, the government has taken several key steps to put the country’s economy back on track. These measures aim to bring economic stability, control inflation, and promote investment. The government signed a new loan program with the IMF to address the financial crisis. Under this agreement, economic reforms have been implemented, including budgetary adjustments to reduce spending and increase revenue. This involves raising taxes and cutting unnecessary expenditures. Additionally, the government’s actions have bolstered foreign exchange reserves by boosting exports and reducing imports.

To control the prices of essential commodities, the government has provided subsidies and cracked down on hoarding. Efforts to improve the supply chain have enhanced the availability of goods, leading to lower prices.

Furthermore, significant steps have been taken to promote investment, including policies to create a conducive business environment by reducing taxes, removing bureaucratic hurdles, and lowering interest rates.

Special economic zones have also been established to attract foreign investment. As a result, the economy has begun to stabilize, foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly, and inflation has declined. However, a full recovery will take time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025