Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Reshaping healthcare system: Ministries’ join hands

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and the Ministry of Information Technology and...
Abdul Rasheed Azad Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications have joined hands in reshaping the country’s healthcare system by implementing the advance digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

In first step towards the advancement, the Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal and Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Thursday, visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to assess the progress of the “One Patient, One ID” digital health initiative.

The visit aimed to review the implementation of the unified patient identification system, which seeks to streamline patient data and improve healthcare service delivery through digital transformation. Both ministers inspected the OPD registration counters, interacted with staff, and were briefed by the PIMS and IT administrations on the project’s status.

During the visit, registration counter staff highlighted operational challenges and shared patient feedback regarding the system. Minister Kamal also visited departments linked with the new system, including Radiology, Pathology, laboratories, and doctors’ consultation rooms, to evaluate performance and identify bottlenecks.

“Whenever a new system is introduced, initial hurdles are expected,” said the Minister for Health. “The real issue is not the presence of problems, but the failure to resolve them. All challenges obstructing the implementation of “One Patient, One ID” must be addressed on a fast-track basis.”

Kamal directed the Executive Director (ED) PIMS to issue immediate instructions to all Heads of Departments (HoDs) to compile and report complaints or operational issues specific to their departments. “Each department head should be fully aware of the complaints within their area and take ownership of the solution process,” he emphasised.

Kamal instructed that PIMS administration and the IT department collaborate to develop a clear roadmap for resolving the identified issues. “I am personally monitoring this project. “One Patient, One ID is a revolutionary initiative that will bring transparency and efficiency to our health system,” he stated.

The ministers also engaged directly with patients during the visit, listening to their concerns.

Minister Kamal issued specific directives, including ensuring that the Radiology counter remains operational beyond noon and that all patients who enter PIMS premises receive the required services. “We must create ease for those in pain. All public complaints should be resolved promptly and every effort made to provide necessary facilities,” he added.

The Federal Minister for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to partnering with the Ministry of Health to advance digital transformation in the healthcare sector. “In a digital society, health is a critical pillar. The “One Patient, One ID” system will bring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency to healthcare governance,” she said.

She emphasised that digital health solutions will consolidate patient data in one place, making healthcare services more effective through digital identity integration. “Our goal is to deliver seamless, citizen-centric healthcare through technology. The public will be the direct beneficiaries of these reforms,” she concluded.

The visit underscores the government’s resolve to modernise healthcare delivery and ensure citizens receive accessible, accountable, and technology-driven health services.

