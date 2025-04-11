Minister, UK HC Development Director discuss energy, petroleum sectors

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a productive meeting with Joe Moir, Development Director of the British High Commission in Islamabad, to discuss bilateral energy collaboration and cooperation opportunities in Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Petroleum, focused on enhancing UK-Pakistan partnerships in oil, gas, and energy sectors.

Both sides emphasised the importance of sustainable energy development, technological exchange, and British cooperation in Pakistan’s energy infrastructure.

Malik highlighted the government’s commitment to improving energy security and efficiency while welcoming British expertise in the domain.

He stated, “Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the UK, and we look forward to deepening cooperation in the energy sector to ensure sustainable growth and mutual economic benefits.”

Pakistan is aiming to transform its liquid fuels sector that integrates with sustainability agenda.

Joe Moir reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan’s energy transition and capacity building, stating, “The UK is keen to collaborate with Pakistan in addressing energy challenges through innovation and investment. We are committed to supporting projects that promote economic resilience and enhance capacity building.”

The discussions also touched upon policy frameworks, regulatory improvements, and potential joint ventures between Pakistani and Britain. Both parties agreed to maintain close engagement for future collaborations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared vision to advance energy cooperation under the broader strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025