AIRLINK 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.95%)
BOP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.61%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FLYNG 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.71%)
HUBC 137.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.74%)
OGDC 213.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.63%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.65%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
POWER 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PPL 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.85%)
PRL 36.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.93%)
SSGC 40.26 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.89%)
SYM 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,484 Decreased By -705.3 (-0.61%)
KSE30 35,527 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.62%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-11

Minister, UK HC Development Director discuss energy, petroleum sectors

Recorder Report Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a productive meeting with Joe Moir, Development Director of the British High Commission in Islamabad, to discuss bilateral energy collaboration and cooperation opportunities in Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Petroleum, focused on enhancing UK-Pakistan partnerships in oil, gas, and energy sectors.

Both sides emphasised the importance of sustainable energy development, technological exchange, and British cooperation in Pakistan’s energy infrastructure.

Malik highlighted the government’s commitment to improving energy security and efficiency while welcoming British expertise in the domain.

He stated, “Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the UK, and we look forward to deepening cooperation in the energy sector to ensure sustainable growth and mutual economic benefits.”

Pakistan is aiming to transform its liquid fuels sector that integrates with sustainability agenda.

Joe Moir reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan’s energy transition and capacity building, stating, “The UK is keen to collaborate with Pakistan in addressing energy challenges through innovation and investment. We are committed to supporting projects that promote economic resilience and enhance capacity building.”

The discussions also touched upon policy frameworks, regulatory improvements, and potential joint ventures between Pakistani and Britain. Both parties agreed to maintain close engagement for future collaborations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared vision to advance energy cooperation under the broader strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

energy sector petroleum sector Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister for Petroleum Pakistan and UK UK HC Development Director

Comments

200 characters

Minister, UK HC Development Director discuss energy, petroleum sectors

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories