Automobile sales post 46pc growth

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: With an impressive growth of 46 percent, Pakistan automobile sales in Pakistan rose to 100,868 units during the first nine months (July-March) of this fiscal year (FY25) compared to 69,081 units in same period of last fiscal year (FY24).

As per data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), automobile sales clocked in at 11,098 units in Mar 2025, reflecting an 18 percent YoY growth but an eight percent MoM fall.

MoM decline was mainly due to a high base in Feb 2025, when car sales typically surge at the start of the year, along with lower sales and delayed deliveries during Ramazan amid shorter working hours and subdued consumer activity.

According to Topline Securities, YoY growth is supported by a more stable macroeconomic environment, lower interest rates, easing inflation, and improving consumer sentiment. Additionally, new model launches and variant introductions played an important role in attracting demand.

Company wise data revealed that Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) recorded sales of 943 units in Mar 2025, up 87 percent YoY and 7 percent MoM, supported by sustained strong demand for HAVAL variants. Cumulatively, 9MFY25 sales surged 153 percent YoY to 8,027 units, compared to 3,172 units in 9MFY24.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) posted an 11 percent YoY increase but a 15 percent MoM decline in Mar 2025. Models like Alto, Ravi, Swift, and Every remained in high demand.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) recorded an 84 percent YoY and 20 percent MoM increase, driven primarily by strong performance in Corolla and Yaris models.

Hyundai Nishat saw a 19 percent YoY rise while 10 percent MoM fall in car sales and Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) saw fall of 35 percent YoY while 30 percent MoM down.

Two and Three wheelers’ sales increased by 34 percent YoY but down three percent MoM totaling to 125,311 units in Mar 2025. This excludes numbers for Royal Prince Motorcycle and three wheelers as data is still awaited. This takes 9MFY25 sales to 1,089,922 units a 31 percent YoY rise.

The total tractor industry recorded sales of 1,538 units, a 67 percent YoY fall while flattish MoM. This takes 9MFY25 sales to 23,230 units a 34 percent YoY fall.

Truck and bus sales in Mar 2025 were up 47 percent YoY while down five percent MoM, reaching 460 units. This takes 9MFY25 sales to 3,365 units an 80 percent rise from 1,869 units in 9MFY24.

