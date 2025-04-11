AIRLINK 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
CPHL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.47%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.06%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.23%)
POWER 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.79%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.32%)
SEARL 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SSGC 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.1%)
SYM 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.82%)
TRG 63.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,323 Decreased By -865.8 (-0.75%)
KSE30 35,463 Decreased By -286.9 (-0.8%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

PPP seeks PTI’s support against controversial canals project

Naveed Butt Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has sought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s support against the controversial canals project, it is learnt.

Shazia Marri, PPP Information Secretary and Member of the National Assembly, accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Speaker’s Office of bias, claiming that PPP had submitted a resolution to the Speaker on April 7, which should have been included in the agenda.

However, she said, the speaker placed a note on the resolution and returned it to the Assembly Secretary instead.

Marri, in her statement on Thursday, defended the PPP’s reaction in the National Assembly, asserting that “if issues are not allowed to be discussed or addressed, strong reactions are inevitable.”

Marri stated that PTI had also submitted a resolution to the National Assembly Secretariat opposing the construction of canals from the Indus River. She urged PTI to lend its support to the PPP’s resolution on the matter.

She said “if today PTI wants to correct its previous mistake by bringing a resolution, then come and support our resolution.” She said that “we have to stand together against the construction of canals on the Indus because it is a matter of life and death.”

She said the PPP had always struggled for fair and just distribution of water in the country.

Meanwhile, PPP was facing isolation in the National Assembly as all major political parties refused to support its resolution against the canal project, the sources said.

PPP MNAs including Shabbir Bijarani had signed an anti-canal resolution a day before yesterday to be moved in the lower house, the sources said.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said the PML-N members would not support the resolution against canals in the house at any cost, the PPP sources said.

The PTI also did not support the People’s Party’s resolution against building of new canals on the river, the PPP sources shared.

“When the PPP lawmakers failed to table the resolution, they spoke over the issue on the point of order with permission from the Speaker,” party sources added.

The rift between the PPP and the ruling PML-N deepened over the controversial canal project, as PPP MNAs disrupted the quorum of the National Assembly, according to sources.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was chairing the session, began the proceedings by initiating the question hour. However, opposition lawmakers stood up seeking to speak on a point of order, which the chair declined.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP PTI PMLN Shazia Marri construction of new canals canals project

Comments

200 characters

PPP seeks PTI’s support against controversial canals project

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories