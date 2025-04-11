AIRLINK 171.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.19%)
FCCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.57%)
FFL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
HUBC 137.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.3%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.38%)
OGDC 213.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.47%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
PIAHCLA 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
POWER 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.5%)
PRL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
SSGC 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.58%)
SYM 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 63.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.13%)
WAVESAPP 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 37,694 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 115,752 Decreased By -437.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 35,590 Decreased By -160.6 (-0.45%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

National Assembly becomes a noisy fish market

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: In the lower house of parliament, a spectacle of chaos unfolded on Thursday as the majority of lawmakers belonging to the ruling government and its coalition partners turned parliamentary proceedings into a farcical playground of absenteeism.

In an embarrassing and utterly chaotic scene in the National Assembly, NA Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was left helpless, begging for order as he watched in disbelief.

Their repeated pleas echoed through the chamber, but the only response was the deafening silence of empty chairs from the treasury benches.

A pitiful turnout saw just a handful of treasury MPs showing up, with barely two or three state ministers even bothering to grace the House with their presence, as majority of treasury members failed to put in an appearance which led to a lack of quorum in the House.

The sight of the absent lawmakers – all of whom enjoy comfortable positions and generous perks – has sparked outrage, with critics branding the session as a shameless display of disregard for duty.

It is clear that the once-proud institution has become little more than a place for politicians to collect their paychecks and leave the serious work to others.

As the session started at 11am with the deputy speaker in the chair, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took control of the floor, while ministers from the ruling party did not bother to turn up – for reasons best known to them.

PTI members, ever eager to point out the lack of quorum, successfully forced an adjournment of the session.

In a sad twist, the deputy speaker’s efforts to call the missing ministers back into the House ended in futility, laying bare the disarray and dysfunction within the Assembly.

The government, which has paraded its austerity measures as the cure to the country’s ills, allowed this disgraceful session to take place – one that benefited no one except the absent treasury MPs.

These lawmakers, hands safely untouched by the business of the day, will still pocket their paychecks, funded by the hard-earned taxes of ordinary Pakistani citizens.

Once a symbol of authority, the NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq now appears as a mere figurehead, his warnings impotent against a tide of indifference.

His calls for discipline, long a cornerstone of his leadership, have been reduced to little more than empty threats, as his own party and coalition members routinely ignore the rules.

It is a crisis of credibility for Sadiq, who once commanded respect but now struggles to ensure even basic punctuality.

Sadiq’s efforts to crack down on government officials for tardiness or absence stand in stark contrast to his inability to rein in his own colleagues.

Behind closed doors, it is painfully obvious: the NA Speaker’s authority is nothing but a paper tiger, powerless to enforce even the most basic rule of attendance in the House.

And so, the question remains — what’s the solution to this circus? Some are whispering that it’s time for military intervention.

The military, after all, is the only institution in Pakistan with a proven track record of making sure lawmakers show up to their duties – even if it takes rolling them in on stretchers or in wheelchairs.

In a country where no one seems willing to show up, perhaps it’s the military that will finally force these absentee legislators back into their seats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly PTI Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah

Comments

200 characters

National Assembly becomes a noisy fish market

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories