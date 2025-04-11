HBL celebrates decade of HBLPSL 2016-2025

KARACHI: The most awaited sporting event of the year, HBLPSL, is back for its landmark season HBLPSL-X, celebrating a decade of HBLPSL. Kicking off on 11 April 2025 in Rawalpindi, the tournament will feature thrilling matches across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The final is set to take place on 18 May 2025 at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

HBL has sponsored the League since its inception in 2016 and in 2025 it completes its decade-long association. HBLPSL has played a transformative role in both cricket and nation building. As the biggest sporting event in the country, HBLPSL has played a key role in re-igniting the passion for cricket in the nation. It not only provides a platform to young cricketers to be a part of the international cricket circle but also brings international cricketers to Pakistan.

Commenting on the significance of this milestone, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “HBL is proud to have been the founding sponsors of this tournament, delighting tens of millions of Pakistanis in Pakistan and across the globe. This year, HBL is celebrating a decade of HBLPSL with the theme ‘Zabar Khel’. HBLPSL season ten is proof that Pakistan possesses

the passion, the commitment and the skill to hold events of international standards.“

HBLPSL 2016-2025 Winners:

• HBLPSL 1 (2016)

Season Winner – Islamabad United

Player of the Tournament – Ravi Bopara (Karachi Kings)

• HBLPSL 2 (2017)

Season Winner – Peshawar Zalmi

Player of the Tournament – Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi)

• HBLPSL 3 (2018):

Season Winner – Islamabad United

Player of the Tournament – Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United)

• HBLPSL 4 (2019)

Season Winner – Quetta Gladiators

Player of the Tournament – Shane Watson (Quetta Gladiators)

• HBLPSL 5 (2020)

Season Winner – Karachi Kings

Player of the Tournament – Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

• HBLPSL 6 (2021)

Season Winner – Multan Sultans

Player of the Tournament – Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans)

• HBLPSL 7 (2022)

Season Winner – Lahore Qalandars

Player of the Tournament – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans)

• HBLPSL 8 (2023)

Season Winner – Lahore Qalandars

Player of the Tournament – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans)

• HBLPSL 9 (2024)

Season Winner – Islamabad United

Player of the Tournament – Shadab Khan (Islamabad United).

