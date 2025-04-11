AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
FCCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.63%)
FLYNG 28.13 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.26%)
HUBC 138.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.66%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.84%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
MLCF 62.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.27%)
OGDC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.99%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
PPL 173.87 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.02%)
PRL 36.22 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.4%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.48%)
SEARL 95.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.37%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
TRG 64.68 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 Increased By 252.4 (2.06%)
BR30 37,694 Increased By 1300.9 (3.57%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Khamenei aide says Iran could expel UN nuclear inspectors ahead of US talks

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2025 12:13am

TEHRAN: A senior adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Thursday that Iran could expel inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog as “threats” multiply ahead of key talks with the United States.

The comments from Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani were the first from an Iranian official since US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that military action against Iran was “absolutely” possible if talks failed to produce a deal.

“The continuation of external threats and Iran being in a state of military attack may lead to deterrent measures, including expulsion of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency and cessation of cooperation,” Shamkhani said on X.

“Transfer of enriched materials to secure locations may also be considered,” he added.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will met US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in the Gulf sultanate of Oman on Saturday in talks that Washington has presented as the last chance for a peaceful resolution of Western concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.

US issues new sanctions on Iran as Trump seeks talks

Last month, Trump sent a letter to Khamenei, who has the final say in matters of state in Iran, calling for direct negotiations but warning of military action if the diplomacy fails.

“If necessary, absolutely,” Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked if military action was an option. “If it requires military, we’re going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that.”

Iran has maintained that it is against direct negotiations with its arch-enemy but has left the door open for indirect talks.

In 2015, Iran reached a landmark nuclear deal with major powers that gave it relief from international sanctions in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities monitored by UN inspectors.

But in 2018, during Trump’s first term in office, the United States withdrew from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Iran began rolling back on its commitments under the agreement and accelerated its nuclear programme.

Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei UN nuclear watchdog

Comments

200 characters

Khamenei aide says Iran could expel UN nuclear inspectors ahead of US talks

Trump says he would love to make a trade deal with China

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $23mn, now stand at $10.70bn

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points

Oil falls 3% as investors reassess Trump’s tariff flip

New passport rules to curb begging, illegal immigration: Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan car sales fall 8% MoM in March 2025

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

US-China trade war surges, overshadowing Trump climbdown

FY26 budget: salaried class urges govt to raise tax exemption limit to Rs1.2 million

Read more stories