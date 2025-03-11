Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

Car sales in Pakistan fell 29% month-on-month (MoM) in February 2025 to clock in at 12,084 units, as compared to the previous month. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, February sales recorded a 24% rise, as per data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

In January 2025, car sales in the country significantly increased by 73% MoM to 17,010 units primarily due to the low base effect.

“[In February] MoM decline was largely expected due to seasonality, as many buyers delayed December purchases to register their vehicles in the new year, boosting January sales,” Myesha Sohail, an auto sector analyst at Topline Research, said.

Despite the monthly drop, cumulative auto sales for the first eight months of FY25 (8MFY25) surged 50% year-on-year (YoY), reaching 89,770 units compared to 59,700 units in the same period last year.

The YoY rise in February car sales was driven by lowered interest rates, improved consumer confidence, and the introduction of newer variants and models, according to Myesha Sohail.

Company-wise performance

All major automakers posted YoY growth but experienced MoM declines, except Hyundai Nishat, which saw a slight MoM increase.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC): Sales rose 9% YoY but dropped 35% MoM, primarily due to record-high Alto sales in January.

Indus Motor Company (INDU): Recorded a 28% YoY increase but fell 22% MoM, impacted by exceptional Toyota Hilux sales in January.

Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR): Honda Atlas car sales grew 35% YoY but declined 7% MoM.

Hyundai Nishat: Hyundai’s sales surged 35% YoY and managed a 1% MoM rise, the only company to record MoM growth.

Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW): Sazgar car sales jumped 2.13 times YoY but dropped 56% MoM to 883 units. Its 8MFY25 sales stood at 7,084 units, a 2.66x increase from 2,667 units in 8MFY24.

Two- & three-wheelers and commercial vehicles

The two- and three-wheeler segment recorded a 35% YoY increase in February sales, reaching 126,699 units, however, MoM sales declined by 9%.

This excluded Royal Prince motorcycles and three-wheelers, whose data was awaited. Cumulative 8MFY25 sales for this segment rose 30% YoY to 962,315 units.

The tractor industry struggled, with sales dropping 54% YoY and 44% MoM to 1,534 units. Meanwhile, truck and bus sales reached 486 units in February, up 38% YoY but down 22% MoM.