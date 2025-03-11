AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

BR Web Desk Published 11 Mar, 2025 10:39pm

Car sales in Pakistan fell 29% month-on-month (MoM) in February 2025 to clock in at 12,084 units, as compared to the previous month. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, February sales recorded a 24% rise, as per data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

In January 2025, car sales in the country significantly increased by 73% MoM to 17,010 units primarily due to the low base effect.

“[In February] MoM decline was largely expected due to seasonality, as many buyers delayed December purchases to register their vehicles in the new year, boosting January sales,” Myesha Sohail, an auto sector analyst at Topline Research, said.

Despite the monthly drop, cumulative auto sales for the first eight months of FY25 (8MFY25) surged 50% year-on-year (YoY), reaching 89,770 units compared to 59,700 units in the same period last year.

The YoY rise in February car sales was driven by lowered interest rates, improved consumer confidence, and the introduction of newer variants and models, according to Myesha Sohail.

Company-wise performance

All major automakers posted YoY growth but experienced MoM declines, except Hyundai Nishat, which saw a slight MoM increase.

  • Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC): Sales rose 9% YoY but dropped 35% MoM, primarily due to record-high Alto sales in January.

  • Indus Motor Company (INDU): Recorded a 28% YoY increase but fell 22% MoM, impacted by exceptional Toyota Hilux sales in January.

  • Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR): Honda Atlas car sales grew 35% YoY but declined 7% MoM.

  • Hyundai Nishat: Hyundai’s sales surged 35% YoY and managed a 1% MoM rise, the only company to record MoM growth.

  • Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW): Sazgar car sales jumped 2.13 times YoY but dropped 56% MoM to 883 units. Its 8MFY25 sales stood at 7,084 units, a 2.66x increase from 2,667 units in 8MFY24.

Two- & three-wheelers and commercial vehicles

The two- and three-wheeler segment recorded a 35% YoY increase in February sales, reaching 126,699 units, however, MoM sales declined by 9%.

This excluded Royal Prince motorcycles and three-wheelers, whose data was awaited. Cumulative 8MFY25 sales for this segment rose 30% YoY to 962,315 units.

The tractor industry struggled, with sales dropping 54% YoY and 44% MoM to 1,534 units. Meanwhile, truck and bus sales reached 486 units in February, up 38% YoY but down 22% MoM.

auto sector auto sales car sales in Pakistan Pakistan car sales auto sales in Pakistan local automotive industry Pakistan automotive industry

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

‘Cartelisation’: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Read more stories