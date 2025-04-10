AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
Mbappe moves closer to recouping 55mn euros from PSG

AFP Published 10 Apr, 2025 08:40pm

PARIS: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe moved closer on Thursday to receiving the 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses he says his former club Paris Saint-Germain owe him.

The player’s lawyers announced that the sum will be seized from PSG’s accounts and protectively frozen while the case is heard.

The Judicial Court of Paris has been given the green light for the funds to be taken from the Qatari-owned club.

A legal hearing in the increasingly bitter dispute is scheduled for May 26.

“This is just an employee against a bad payer,” one of Mbappe’s lawyers, Delphine Verheyden, said. “Kylian Mbappe is determined to enforce his rights, not just for himself but for all the other players” who believe they have been wronged by their clubs.

Messi scores twice in Miami’s frantic comeback over LAFC

The lawyers also announced that Mbappe would take his case to the labour court as part of a wider complaint from the French players’ union (UNFP).

The union lodged a complaint with the labour court a year ago claiming players were being sidelined at their clubs, something Mbappe believes he was the victim of at PSG.

A PSG representative, speaking anonymously, told AFP it had “no problem” in fighting the case at the labour court and said Mbappe “is not going to win”.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid in June 2024 after seven years at PSG during which he scored 246 goals in 269 games.

After a shaky start in Madrid, he has hit a run of form, scoring 22 goals in La Liga and seven times in the Champions League so far this season.

