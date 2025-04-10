AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
Europe and United States can reach ‘win-win’ trade deal, Greek PM says

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 02:11pm

ATHENS: Europe and the United States could reach a “win-win” trade deal which could be beneficial to both parties, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview published late on Wednesday.

In a stunning reversal, Trump said on Wednesday he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries while further ramping up pressure on China, sending global stocks rocketing higher.

“On the European front there is a possibility of finding a win-win solution when it comes to trade, a solution which will be mutually beneficial,” Mitsotakis told U.S. news network Breitbart from his office in Athens.

The European Union on Wednesday agreed to launch its first countermeasures against U.S. tariffs next week. But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed Trump’s announcement of the pause.

Mitsotakis said that there was “still room for negotiations” with the United States before Europe considered any major reciprocal response beyond what had been announced on Wednesday.

“Europe and the European market is very important for the U.S. and U.S. is important for Europe and we need to work out a solution.”

