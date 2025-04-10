AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.16%)
CPHL 98.10 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (5.61%)
FCCL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.97%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.78%)
HUBC 138.99 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.92%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.08%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
MLCF 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.51%)
OGDC 214.25 Increased By ▲ 5.73 (2.75%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.15%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
PPL 173.60 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (2.86%)
PRL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.34%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.09%)
SEARL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.58%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.17%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
TRG 64.70 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (6.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.71%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.47%)
BR100 12,483 Increased By 243.8 (1.99%)
BR30 37,662 Increased By 1269.3 (3.49%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand regains some ground after US pauses tariffs

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 02:09pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, recouping some of its recent loss as investors took a breather after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an immediate 90-day tariff pause for many countries.

At 0631 GMT, the rand traded at 19.25 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

The local currency hit a record low of 19.9325 on Wednesday, the day Trump’s country-specific import tariffs kicked in.

Trump said he would temporarily lower tariffs imposed on dozens of countries including South Africa but kept a 10% blanket duty on almost all U.S. imports.

In addition to Trump’s tariffs, local politics have also weighed on the risk-sensitive rand, after a contentious budget vote last week threatened the future of the ruling coalition.

South African rand nears all-time low on tariff turmoil and coalition tension

The second-biggest party in the coalition, the pro-business Democratic Alliance, voted against key legislation in the budget and challenged the budget process in court.

South Africa-focused investors on Thursday will look out for February domestic manufacturing data due at 1100 GMT for clues on the health of the economy.

Benchmark 2030 government bonds were stronger in early deals, with the yield down 15.5 basis points at 9.15%.

rand South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand regains some ground after US pauses tariffs

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs328,800 in Pakistan

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

Asad Rasool appointed CEO of PIA Holding Company Limited

PPL begins gas production from Sindh’s Pateji X-1

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Oil retreats after sharp rally as US-China trade war escalates

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Read more stories