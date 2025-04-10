AIRLINK 171.00 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (8.63%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.51%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.46%)
FCCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.52%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.82%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.36%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (3.11%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (9.96%)
PIAHCLA 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.51%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (3.07%)
PRL 36.31 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.65%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.69%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.9%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TRG 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (4.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.89%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 260.4 (2.13%)
BR30 37,644 Increased By 1250.7 (3.44%)
KSE100 116,397 Increased By 2243.5 (1.97%)
KSE30 35,850 Increased By 649.8 (1.85%)
Markets

Saudi outperforms Gulf peers in early trade as Trump pauses tariffs

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 01:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s stock market led most of its Gulf peers higher early on Thursday, tracking global shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s unexpected decision to temporarily suspend most of his recently imposed tariffs.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on many of his new duties, however, raised the tariff rate for China to 125% effective immediately, from the previously announced 104% that took effect earlier on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index jumped 4%, buoyed by a 3.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3.9% increase in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Gulf bourses rebound in line with global shares

Saudi Arabia has been hit by the minimum 10% tariff rate, which at present will remain in place.

Dubai’s main share index was up 2%, while the Abu Dhabi index climbed 1.3%.

Elsewhere, the Qatari benchmark advanced 2.5%.

