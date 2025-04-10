AIRLINK 171.01 Increased By ▲ 13.60 (8.64%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
CPHL 96.03 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.38%)
FCCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.52%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.82%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.6%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (3.11%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (9.98%)
PIAHCLA 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.51%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (3.07%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.83%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 95.89 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.9%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (4.17%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.89%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 260.4 (2.13%)
BR30 37,644 Increased By 1250.7 (3.44%)
KSE100 116,342 Increased By 2188.4 (1.92%)
KSE30 35,830 Increased By 630.1 (1.79%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rebounds as widening Sino-US trade war raises China stimulus hopes

Reuters Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 01:33pm

BEIJING: Iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday, as an escalating Sino-U.S. trade war lifted hopes of more aggressive stimulus measures from Beijing to counter the impact of the hefty tariffs.

On Wednesday, top metals consumer China, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump hiking duties on Chinese goods to 104%, hiked the tariffs on U.S. imports to 84% from 34% earlier.

Trump retaliated with an even-higher 125% tariff.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 3.06% higher at 707 yuan ($96.30) a metric ton, after falling to its lowest in more than six months on Wednesday.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange added 1.76% to $96.45 a ton as of 0700 GMT. It hit an intraday high of $99.5 in the session.

“The prospect of a prolonged trade war has also raised expectations for Beijing to unveil more aggressive stimulus measures,” ING analysts said.

China needs to implement more proactive macroeconomic policies and roll them out promptly as “external shocks” have pressured China’s economic stabilisation, Premier Li Qiang said.

Iron ore slips as global trade war intensifies

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal easing 0.38% and coke gaining 1.91%.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced. Rebar and hot-rolled coil climbed 2.01%, wire rod rose 3.49%. Stainless steel shed 0.28%.

Meanwhile, Trump, in a stunning U-turn, announced a 90-day pause on the hefty duties for trading partners that didn’t retaliate, boosting market sentiment and sending metals soaring.

But China’s steel exports this year might fall below 70 million tons due to the intensifying trade tensions, Chen Kexin, an analyst at consultancy Lange Steel, said, adding that exports won’t tumble in the first half of the year due to front-run shipments.

China’s steel exports hit a nine-year high of 110.72 million tons in 2024.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rebounds as widening Sino-US trade war raises China stimulus hopes

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories