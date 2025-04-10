AIRLINK 171.00 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (8.63%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.51%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.46%)
FCCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.52%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.82%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.36%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (3.11%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (9.96%)
PIAHCLA 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.51%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (3.07%)
PRL 36.31 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.65%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.69%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.9%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TRG 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (4.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.89%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 260.4 (2.13%)
BR30 37,644 Increased By 1250.7 (3.44%)
KSE100 116,342 Increased By 2188.4 (1.92%)
KSE30 35,830 Increased By 630.1 (1.79%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London metals rise as Trump’s tariff pause eases trade war jitters

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 11:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Base metals in London climbed on Thursday, supported by improved market sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to temporarily pause the recently imposed hefty duties on several countries.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 4.3% to $8,980 per metric ton as of 0434 GMT.

LME copper has tumbled 12% since touching $10,164.50, its highest point in more than nine months on March 26, before the escalation of trade tensions.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 3.2% to 74,810 yuan ($10,187.80) per metric ton, a rebound from an eight-month low hit on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 90-day pause on many of his new tariffs in a stunning reversal after a days-long market rout that erased trillions of dollars from global stocks.

Copper, aluminium edge up after sharp sell-off

However, Trump further pressured China by raising tariffs on the top metals consumer to 125%, up from the earlier 104%, following Beijing’s decision to increase duties on American imports to 84%.

“Trump’s sudden shift in tariff policy caught the market off guard. Investors, initially pessimistic about economic prospects, found renewed confidence with the reprieve,” a trader said.

“However, this boost may be fleeting given his unpredictable stance.”

SHFE aluminium rose 1.9% to 19,810 yuan a ton, zinc added 2.3% to 22,575 yuan, lead gained 1.6% to 16,735 yuan, nickel climbed 1.2% at 120,370 yuan, while tin fell 1.5% to 255,610 yuan.

Among other metals, LME aluminium added 3.7% to $2,400 a ton, lead rose 3% to $1,896, tin gained 6.8% to $31,850, zinc CMZN3 up 3.6% to $2,651 and nickel was up 3.9% at $14,630 a ton.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

London metals rise as Trump’s tariff pause eases trade war jitters

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories