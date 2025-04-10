AIRLINK 170.47 Increased By ▲ 13.06 (8.3%)
India eyes quick trade deal with US amid tariff pause, official says

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 11:20am

NEW DELHI: India wants to move quickly on a trade deal with the United States, a government official said, after President Donald Trump’s stunning decision to pause hefty reciprocal tariffs he had just imposed on dozens of countries, except for China.

India unlikely to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs as deal talks progress: sources

“The 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs is a relief for Indian exporters, especially shrimp exporters,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

