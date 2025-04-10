India eyes quick trade deal with US amid tariff pause, official says

NEW DELHI: India wants to move quickly on a trade deal with the United States, a government official said, after President Donald Trump’s stunning decision to pause hefty reciprocal tariffs he had just imposed on dozens of countries, except for China.

“The 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs is a relief for Indian exporters, especially shrimp exporters,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.