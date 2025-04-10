AIRLINK 171.01 Increased By ▲ 13.60 (8.64%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
CPHL 96.03 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.38%)
FCCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.52%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.82%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.6%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (3.11%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (9.98%)
PIAHCLA 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.51%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (3.07%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.83%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 95.89 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.9%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (4.17%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.89%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 260.4 (2.13%)
BR30 37,644 Increased By 1250.7 (3.44%)
KSE100 116,342 Increased By 2188.4 (1.92%)
KSE30 35,830 Increased By 630.1 (1.79%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aussie shares score best day in 5 years as Trump halts tariff train

Reuters Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 01:17pm

Australian shares rebounded on Thursday to log its strongest trading session in half a decade after U.S. President Donald Trump hit pause on reciprocal tariffs, giving battered markets a much-needed break.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 4.5% higher at 7,709.6 points, their best intraday percentage rise since March 2020. The benchmark had lost 1.8% on Wednesday.

Equities in Australian soared as much as 6.3% during the day, but soon lost steam as uncertainty over tariff policies seeped in.

In a stunning U-turn just hours after the tariffs took effect, Donald Trump announced to temporarily lower the hefty duties for dozens of nations, while further ramping up pressure on China, sending global stocks rocketing higher.

The move to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to an eye-watering 125% came after the world’s second-largest economy retaliated by raising its duties on U.S. goods to 84%.

Jessica Amir, a market strategist with Moomoo Australia, said, “Happy days, right? Well, just be cautious. It’s just a pause, not a ban. Negotiations are expected to take place… expect concern around China-facing stocks in particular.”

Australia stocks slide amid global sell-off as trade war escalates

In Sydney, miners recovered some of their previous sessions’ losses to end 6.4% higher - their best day since March 2020. BHP rose 5.7%, while Rio Tinto gained 6.1%.

Financials added 4.4%, with the “Big Four” banks rising between 3.4% and 5%.

Energy stocks were up 5.2%, with sector major Woodside Energy adding 4.7%.

IT stocks jumped 7.6% to their best day since February 2022, led by a 8.4% rise in WiseTech.

Real estate and health stocks echoed the market trend to gain 4.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 3.3% to 12,201.43 points, in its best day in nearly five years.

Australian shares Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Aussie shares score best day in 5 years as Trump halts tariff train

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories