Equities rout again

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a volatile session on Wednesday, as uncertainty surrounding US tariff measures sent ripples across global financial markets.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by 1,379.28 points, or 1.19 percent, closing at 114,153.16 on Wednesday, compared to 115,532.43 points on Tuesday. The index remained in negative territory throughout the session, hitting an intraday low of 112,891.49 points.

The daily volume at the ready counter was 448.7 million shares, lower than the 530.6 million shares traded in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter sharply declined to Rs 26.58 billion, down from Rs 33.67 billion in the last session.

On Wednesday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,393.48 points and closed at 12,236.76 points with a decline of 156.72 points or 1.26 percent. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 402.541 million shares. BRIndex30 also lost 758 points or 2.04 percent to close at 36,349.28 points with a total volume of 295.848 million shares.

The market capitalization fell Rs 155 billion to Rs 13.985 trillion. Out of 450 active scrips, 118 closed in positive and 281 in negative while the value of 51 stocks remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said stocks fell sharply lower amid rout in global equities and slump in global crude oil prices on intensifying global trade war. Weak rupee and uncertainty over outcome of US tariff levies on Pakistan exports played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX, he added.

K-Electric Ltd. was the volume leader with 54.5 million shares and closed at Rs 4.21 followed by Cnergyico PK that closed at Rs 8.32 with 51.8 million shares. PIA Holding Company ranked third with share trading of 20.4 million shares and it closed at Rs18.80.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited and PIA Holding Company LimitedB were the top gainers increasing by Rs 118.82 and Rs 97.76 respectively to close at Rs 1,307.02 and Rs 1,102.34, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Service Industries Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 134.31 and Rs 60.23 respectively to close at Rs 3,055.69 and Rs 932.40.

Analysts at Topline said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under significant pressure today, as mounting uncertainty over potential US tariff measures reverberated across global financial markets. In line with the negative trend witnessed in international equities, the local bourse experienced heightened volatility throughout the session.

The benchmark KSE-100 index experienced significant intraday pressure, plunging as much as 2,640 points during the session. Although some recovery was seen in the latter half of the day, the index ultimately settled with a decline of 1.19 percent.

The major drag on the index came from UBL, ENGRO, OGDC, PPL, and SYS, which collectively contributed a negative impact of 639 points. Traded value wise MARI (Rs.3.87bn), PSO (Rs.1.36bn), DGKC (Rs.1.28bn), OGDC (Rs.1.15bn) and MLCF (Rs.1.12bn) dominated the trading activity.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,204.78 points, recording a net decline of 141.68 points or 0.66 percent, with a total turnover of 8.045 million shares. BR Cement Index settled at 13,425.05 points, down by 59.50 points or 0.44 percent, with a total turnover of 51.332 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index ended the session at 31,968.41 points, losing 319.83 points or 0.99 percent, with a total turnover of 27.982 million shares. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 18,944.68 points, falling 349.17 points or 1.81 percent, on a total turnover of 66.386 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 180.34 points or 1.51 percent, finishing at 11,742.76 points, with a total turnover of 36.151 million shares. BR Technology & Communication Index posted the sharpest decline, dropping 124.92 points or 2.63 percent to close at 4,617.70 points, with a total turnover of 43.687 million shares.

