Apr 10, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-10

PM seeks closer partnership with Trump

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the United States, expressing a desire to work closely with President Donald Trump and his administration to enhance bilateral ties.

Sharif made these remarks during a meeting with a US delegation led by Eric Meyer, senior bureau official and acting assistant secretary at the US Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

The delegation is in Pakistan to attend the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment moot, which took place on April 8-9.

Welcoming the US participation at the moot, Sharif highlighted the significant potential of Pakistan’s minerals sector, urging US companies to explore investment opportunities in this priority area.

Sharif stressed that the Pakistan-US relationship is critical not only for bilateral cooperation but also for regional peace and security.

He also stressed the need for enhancing collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, and counter-terrorism.

Meyer congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the forum and acknowledged the immense potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector.

He conveyed the interest of US companies in investing in the sector and reaffirmed America’s desire to work with Pakistan on issues of shared interest.

Meyer also expressed a commitment to strengthening US-Pakistan relations moving forward.

