Balochistan situation: Nawaz has vowed to play his role: Dr Malik

LAHORE: A delegation of National Party led by former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch met the former PM and the PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif at his residence on Wednesday and discussed important issues concerning current situation in Balochistan.

Sources revealed that Dr Malik also extended an invitation to Nawaz Sharif to visit Balochistan to meet party leaders and locals and also play his role in restoring peace there. Views were exchanged on ways to ensure long-term peace and development of the province.

The National Party delegation was comprised of the former secretary general Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, MNA Pullain Baloch, NP Vice President and former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, provincial president NP Aslam Baloch, Central Vice President Shahwaz Khan Bizenjo and NP Punjab President Malik Ayub.

The NP delegation members apprised Nawaz Sharif about the current situation in the province, with particular reference to the recent wave of arrests and ongoing protests.

The PML-N president also hosted a luncheon in honour of the National Party delegation, which was attended by party leaders including Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pervaiz Rashid, Ahsan Iqbal and others.

Talking to media after the meeting, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said he had requested Nawaz Sharif to play a proactive role in addressing Balochistan’s issues.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif had assured full support and commitment to playing his role for the betterment of the province. “Given the gravity of the situation, Nawaz Sharif’s involvement is of great significance,” he said, adding: “I have requested Nawaz Sharif to play his political role for Balochistan, and he assured me of doing so.”

Malik said Balochistan’s issues were political in nature and require political solutions. “We strongly condemn the killing of innocent people in Balochistan,” he said, adding: “We told Nawaz that his role is crucial in resolving the situation in Balochistan.”

The PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said the meeting focused on the current situation in Balochistan. “Dr Baloch urged Nawaz to step forward politically and Nawaz Sharif gave a positive response,” headded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025