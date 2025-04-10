Defamation suit against IK: LHC appoints Ahmad Farooq as amicus curiae

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday appointed Ahmad Farooq as amicus curiae to assist the court in a petition of PTI former chairman Imran Khan challenging the jurisdiction of the session’s court for hearing a ten billion rupee defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif against him.

The court also asked the advocate general of Punjab to assist on the legal point raised in the petition.

The court directed the office to club all the similar petitions for hearing challenging the jurisdiction of the additional district & session’s judge.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that notices have already been issued in a similar petition filed on behalf of his client in the case titled “Mian Dawood Advocate versus Syed Tassaduq Mustafa Naqvi.”

He asked the court to extend the similar relief to PTI founder Imran Khan, as well.

The counsel argued that under the defamation law only a district & sessions judge is authorised to hear such matter.

He; therefore, asked the court to declare all trial proceedings on the defamation suit before an additional district & sessions judge as null and void.

Meanwhile, the court also reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition of the PTI former chairman seeking appointment of a commission to record the statement of the prime minister in the defamation suit.

The petitioner asked the court to overturn the trial court’s decision and requested the formation of a local commission to record the statement of the prime minister in the ongoing defamation proceedings.

The defamation suit says Imran Khan wrongly accused PM Shehbaz of offering rupees ten billion to him through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the case of Panama Papers from the Supreme Court.

PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations on him and sought a decree for recovery of rupees ten billion as

compensation from the defendant.

