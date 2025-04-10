AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-10

Defamation suit against IK: LHC appoints Ahmad Farooq as amicus curiae

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday appointed Ahmad Farooq as amicus curiae to assist the court in a petition of PTI former chairman Imran Khan challenging the jurisdiction of the session’s court for hearing a ten billion rupee defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif against him.

The court also asked the advocate general of Punjab to assist on the legal point raised in the petition.

The court directed the office to club all the similar petitions for hearing challenging the jurisdiction of the additional district & session’s judge.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that notices have already been issued in a similar petition filed on behalf of his client in the case titled “Mian Dawood Advocate versus Syed Tassaduq Mustafa Naqvi.”

He asked the court to extend the similar relief to PTI founder Imran Khan, as well.

The counsel argued that under the defamation law only a district & sessions judge is authorised to hear such matter.

He; therefore, asked the court to declare all trial proceedings on the defamation suit before an additional district & sessions judge as null and void.

Meanwhile, the court also reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition of the PTI former chairman seeking appointment of a commission to record the statement of the prime minister in the defamation suit.

The petitioner asked the court to overturn the trial court’s decision and requested the formation of a local commission to record the statement of the prime minister in the ongoing defamation proceedings.

The defamation suit says Imran Khan wrongly accused PM Shehbaz of offering rupees ten billion to him through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the case of Panama Papers from the Supreme Court.

PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations on him and sought a decree for recovery of rupees ten billion as

compensation from the defendant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Imran Khan

Comments

200 characters

Defamation suit against IK: LHC appoints Ahmad Farooq as amicus curiae

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories