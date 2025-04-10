CM approves ‘wheat deregulation, free market policy’

LAHORE: Punjab government made important announcement for the farmers, as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to issue ‘Deregulation and Free Market Policy’ for wheat.

The CM accorded approval for the transportation of wheat from the province, as there will be no restrictions on the movement of wheat at inter-provincial borders. She said, “With the permission to transport wheat from Punjab, farmers will be able to get full benefit of their crop.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed to buy wheat this year through the private sector. She said, “For the first time in

Punjab, wheat will be

purchased through the

private sector.“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025