AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
World Print 2025-04-10

Uzbekistan strikes mineral deals in US

AFP Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan, a Central Asian country teeming with natural resources, said Wednesday it had signed deals for US companies to invest in its minerals sector as demand for the commodity soars.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium and cobalt are essential for manufacturing high-tech products like electric cars and solar panels.

Both the US and European Union are seeking to reduce their dependence on China, currently the world’s top producer of critical minerals.

On Monday, an Uzbek government delegation signed a critical minerals agreements with US companies in Washington, Uzbekistan’s trade ministry said in a statement.

“These agreements encompass investments in the exploration and extraction of minerals,” including the construction of grinding machinery and training for Uzbek specialists, it added.

The former Soviet republics of Central Asia have attracted interest from Western countries seeking to diversify their energy and supply chains away from Russia and China.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been trying to liberalise his country’s economy after a quarter century of isolation during his predecessor’s era.

He announced a $2.6-billion investment plan for the country’s minerals sector in March.

