AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-10

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 171,072 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,228 tonnes of import cargo and 44,844 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 126,228 comprised of 95,216 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 30,912 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 44,844 comprised of 33,590 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 206 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,358 tonnes of Rice & 7,690,400 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Ts Keelung, Independence Spirit & Han Hui berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Paros, BBC Nyhavn, X-Press Kohima & Jira Bhum sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Riva Wind, Al-Diab-II and Maersk Cape Town are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 101,724 tonnes, comprising 83,353 tonnes imports cargo and 18,371 tonnes export cargo carried in 839 Containers (121 TEUs Imports &718 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Laussane-VI & three more ships, GFS Ranna, ALP Mexico City and Amir Gas carrying Container and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT and SSGC are respectively on Wednesday 9th April, while another containers ship ‘Tucapel’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 10th April, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories