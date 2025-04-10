Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 171,072 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,228 tonnes of import cargo and 44,844 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 126,228 comprised of 95,216 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 30,912 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 44,844 comprised of 33,590 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 206 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,358 tonnes of Rice & 7,690,400 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Ts Keelung, Independence Spirit & Han Hui berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Paros, BBC Nyhavn, X-Press Kohima & Jira Bhum sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Riva Wind, Al-Diab-II and Maersk Cape Town are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 101,724 tonnes, comprising 83,353 tonnes imports cargo and 18,371 tonnes export cargo carried in 839 Containers (121 TEUs Imports &718 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Laussane-VI & three more ships, GFS Ranna, ALP Mexico City and Amir Gas carrying Container and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT and SSGC are respectively on Wednesday 9th April, while another containers ship ‘Tucapel’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 10th April, 2025.

