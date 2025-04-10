AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-10

Asian currencies: Rupiah hits fresh low

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

BENGALURU: Asian emerging market equities tanked for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries, including the eye-watering 104% levies on Chinese goods, went into effect.

Indonesia’s rupiah hit a fresh lifetime low, while yields on the 10-year benchmark bonds crept higher towards a mid-January high as traders worried about the fallout of escalating trade tensions and domestic economic concerns.

Trump’s punishing tariffs, including the massive levies on China, deepened the carnage in financial markets globally and caused a sell-off in the 10-year US Treasury, considered the globe’s benchmark safe-haven anchor. China has vowed to fight what it views as blackmail.

“A major trade war between the US and China will not be the best piece of news for markets in the short term,” said Vasu Menon, managing director, Investment Strategy at OCBC.

An MSCI gauge of Asian emerging market equities plunged 2.2% to its lowest in a year and fell deeper into oversold territory. A subset of equities in ASEAN countries also hit a 17-month low.

Most Southeast Asian equity indexes were also oversold and were either creeping towards or had confirmed a bear market. Many of these countries count China as their biggest trading partner and have also been hit with hefty tariffs.

In Singapore, the benchmark index fell for the eighth straight session and has lost about 15% since its all-time high less than two weeks ago. It dropped more than 2% on the day to hit a seven-month low. It dipped into oversold territory this week for the first time since early August last year.

Malaysia’s stocks hit their weakest point in 18 months. South Korea’s KOSPI

fell 0.5%, while Taiwan’s benchmark index shed 5% to hit the lowest since mid-January last year. Thai stocks dipped about 1%.

Currencies were broadly under pressure on the day, with a weakening Chinese yuan - trading at 19-month lows - pressuring units of countries with close trade ties to China.

Indonesia’s rupiah plunged to 16,970 a dollar in the morning session but largely recovered the day’s losses as the central bank intervened. Thailand’s baht slipped to a four-month low, while the Malaysian ringgit hovered around its weakest since early February.

“The more bearish China growth outlook will put Asian currencies with higher China exposure under pressure, and some Asian countries may compete to depreciate their currencies against RMB (yuan),” said Ken Cheung Kin Tai, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

India’s Nifty 50 declined while the rupee hit a three-week low after the central bank lowered its key repo rate for a second consecutive time.

Donald Trump MSCI Asian currencies Indonesia’s rupiah US and China

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Rupiah hits fresh low

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories