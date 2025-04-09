AIRLINK 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.38 (-3.88%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (4.14%)
FCCL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.54%)
HUBC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.3%)
HUMNL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.54%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.21%)
MLCF 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
OGDC 210.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-1.96%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.35%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.26%)
PIAHCLA 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.78%)
PIBTL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
PPL 169.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-2.82%)
PRL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
SEARL 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.77%)
SSGC 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.53%)
SYM 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.08%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.43%)
TRG 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.27%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
BR100 12,290 Decreased By -104 (-0.84%)
BR30 36,573 Decreased By -534.7 (-1.44%)
KSE100 114,539 Decreased By -993.6 (-0.86%)
KSE30 35,356 Decreased By -306 (-0.86%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian buyers shun US farm goods, hit by ship crunch and trade war

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 01:51pm

SINGAPORE: Asian buyers are reducing purchases of U.S. agricultural goods as Washington’s planned fees on China-linked vessels and sweeping import duties on key regional trading partners stoke uncertainty and dampen appetite for American products.

China, which retaliated with 34% duties on U.S. goods, is the largest importer of U.S. agricultural products, but other Asian countries including Japan, South Korea and Thailand also buy significant volumes of U.S. wheat, corn, and soybean meal.

President Donald Trump’s plan to revive U.S. shipbuilding using port fees of up to $1.5 million on China-linked ships has forced exporters to hunt for non-Chinese ships and, in turn, driven up freight costs, denting demand for U.S. farm goods.

“It makes the U.S. now an unattractive destination for over half of the world’s fleet,” said Kansas-based freight consultant Jay O’Neil.

Ship owners and operators are reluctant to provide quotes for U.S. ports for April, May and June due to the looming fees, he said.

The shipping challenges and trade war uncertainties are likely to weigh on benchmark Chicago soybean and wheat futures, which are trading close to multi-month lows, traders said.

“As of now, most importers are not taking the risk of importing from the U.S.,” said a Singapore-based trader at an international company which sells U.S. grains and oilseeds into Asia. “Shipping costs have gone up and there is so much uncertainty over the trade war.”

China, India should stand together in face of U.S. tariffs, says Chinese Embassy in India

U.S. tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Wednesday, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods, even as the president prepared for negotiations with some nations.

Scarce shipping

Asia buys about 35% of wheat and corn shipped worldwide. For soybeans, China takes more than 60% of the oilseed traded globally.

While other Asian grain importers are not expected to retaliate against U.S. tariffs, limited vessel availability and trade-war uncertainty are taking a toll on purchasing, traders said.

“We are trying to switch vessels for cargoes we had booked earlier to supply U.S. wheat to Southeast Asia. We are having to pay higher freight to get a non-Chinese boat. So for now it is a big no to U.S. grains,” a second Singapore-based trader said.

Traditional U.S. wheat buyers like Japan and South Korea are expected to continue purchasing American cargoes, however they may buy some corn and soybeans from alternative suppliers in South America and the Black Sea region.

“As of now, buying of U.S. products has virtually stopped. But looking ahead, we expect Japan and South Korea to keep taking U.S. wheat as they are committed to buying from the U.S.,” the second Singapore trader said.

It is difficult for buyers like Japan and South Korea to switch from U.S. wheat as it is used for direct human consumption, but they can shift to alternative shipments for feed grains such as corn and soybeans.

Most Southeast Asia grain importers have yet to book about half of their requirement for May, the second Singapore trader said, leaving them vulnerable to supply shortfalls.

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition in the United States, said a prominent U.S. exporter was unable to get bids from ocean vessel companies to ship soymeal because of the proposed fee on China-linked vessels.

“You’re already seeing impact.”

Trade US trade US trade tariffs Asian buyers agricultural goods

Comments

200 characters

Asian buyers shun US farm goods, hit by ship crunch and trade war

ADB projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Small emerging market dollar bonds resume selloff, Pakistan drops more than 6 cents

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Global firm Alvarez & Marsal mulls opening office in Pakistan

Karachi Korangi fire: Ministry of Energy forms committee

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

PM asks investors to cash in on emerging opportunities

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Read more stories