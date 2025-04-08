AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
China, India should stand together in face of U.S. tariffs, says Chinese Embassy in India

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025

NEW DELHI: India and China should stand together to overcome difficulties in the face of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India said on Tuesday.

South Korea’s acting president talks with Trump ahead of 25% tariff

“China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complimentarity and mutual benefit. Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs… the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties,” spokesperson Yu Jing said in a post on X.

