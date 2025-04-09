AIRLINK 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.38 (-3.88%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 93.38 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.8%)
FCCL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.54%)
HUBC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.3%)
HUMNL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.54%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.21%)
MLCF 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 210.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-2.14%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.26%)
PIAHCLA 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.95%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.85%)
PRL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
SEARL 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.73%)
SSGC 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.53%)
SYM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.43%)
TRG 60.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.2%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
BR100 12,290 Decreased By -104 (-0.84%)
BR30 36,573 Decreased By -534.7 (-1.44%)
KSE100 114,550 Decreased By -982.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 35,359 Decreased By -302.9 (-0.85%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US intelligence agency warns China is trying to recruit government employees

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 01:22pm

WASHINGTON: The U.S. warned on Tuesday that Chinese intelligence was using deceptive methods to target current and former U.S. government employees for recruitment.

The warning from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center comes amid mass federal firings led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government of Efficiency.

“Foreign intelligence entities, particularly those in China, are targeting current and former U.S. government (USG) employees for recruitment by posing as consulting firms, corporate headhunters, think tanks, and other entities on social and professional networking sites,” the center said in a bulletin.

The center said deceptive online job offers and other approaches have become more sophisticated in targeting individuals with U.S. government backgrounds seeking new employment. It warned current and former federal employees of such approaches.

It added that clearance holders were obligated to protect classified data even after leaving federal employment.

China tariff escalation a big mistake, US Treasury Secretary says

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was not aware of the situation and accused the U.S. of spying on China.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called the U.S. actions “irresponsible practices” and said it was engaging in “global espionage without any disguise”.

Reuters previously reported about a network of companies operated by a secretive Chinese tech firm that had been trying to recruit recently laid-off U.S. government workers.

China China and US US intelligence agency Chinese intelligence

Comments

200 characters

US intelligence agency warns China is trying to recruit government employees

ADB projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Small emerging market dollar bonds resume selloff, Pakistan drops more than 6 cents

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Global firm Alvarez & Marsal mulls opening office in Pakistan

Karachi Korangi fire: Ministry of Energy forms committee

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

PM asks investors to cash in on emerging opportunities

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Read more stories